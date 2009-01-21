DJ DGAP-DD: ECKERT & ZIEGLER Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG english

Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to section 15a of the WpHG Directors' Dealings notification transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The person with duty of notification is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Details of the person subject to the disclosure requirement Last name: Maennig First name: Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Position: Member of an administrative or supervisory body Information about the transaction with duty of notification Description of the financial instrument: Shares ISIN/WKN of the financial instrument: DE0005659700 Type of transaction: Purchase Date: 19.01.2009 Price: 7.88 Currency: EUR No. of items: 1500 Total amount traded: 11855.95 Place: Xetra Information about the company with duty of publication Issuer: ECKERT & ZIEGLER Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG Robert-Rössle-Str. 10 13125 Berlin Deutschland ISIN: DE0005659700 WKN: 565970 End of Directors' Dealings Notification (c) DGAP 21.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP ID 8843

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2009 03:33 ET (08:33 GMT)