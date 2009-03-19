DJ DGAP-DD: EnviTec Biogas AG english

Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to section 15a of the WpHG Directors' Dealings notification transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The person with duty of notification is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Details of the person subject to the disclosure requirement Company: von Lehmden Beteiligungs GmbH Person performing managerial responsibilities, triggering the disclosure requirement for the legal person Details of the person performing managerial responsibilities Position: Member of a managing body Information about the transaction with duty of notification Description of the financial instrument: Share ISIN/WKN of the financial instrument: DE000A0MVLS8 Type of transaction: SALE Date: 04.02.2009 Price: 13.9739 Currency: EUR No. of items: 7011 Total amount traded: 97971.26 Place: over the counter Information about the company with duty of publication Issuer: EnviTec Biogas AG Industriering 10a 49393 Lohne Deutschland ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8 WKN: A0MVLS End of Directors' Dealings Notification (c) DGAP 04.02.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP ID 8922

