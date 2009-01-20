DJ DGAP-DD: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to section 15a of the WpHG Directors' Dealings notification transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The person with duty of notification is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Details of the person subject to the disclosure requirement Last name: Graugaard First name: Niels Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Position: Member of a managing body Information about the transaction with duty of notification Description of the financial instrument: Share ISIN/WKN of the financial instrument: DE 0006602006 Type of transaction: Purchase Date: 19.01.2009 Price: 9.435 Currency: EUR No. of items: 4950 Total amount traded: 46703.25 Place: Xetra Information about the company with duty of publication Issuer: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Dorstener Straße 484 44809 Bochum Deutschland ISIN: DE0006602006 WKN: 660200 End of Directors' Dealings Notification (c) DGAP 20.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP ID 8842

