DJ DGAP-DD: H&R WASAG AG english

Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to section 15a of the WpHG Directors' Dealings notification transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The person with duty of notification is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Details of the person subject to the disclosure requirement Company: H&R Beteiligung GmbH Person performing managerial responsibilities, triggering the disclosure requirement for the legal person Details of the person performing managerial responsibilities Position: Member of an administrative or supervisory body Information about the transaction with duty of notification Description of the financial instrument: Share ISIN/WKN of the financial instrument: DE 0007757007 Type of transaction: purchase Date: 13.02.2009 Price: 8.84417 Currency: EUR No. of items: 8000 Total amount traded: 70753.36 Place: Xetra Information about the company with duty of publication Issuer: H&R WASAG AG Neuenkirchener Str. 8 48499 Salzbergen Deutschland ISIN: DE0007757007 WKN: 775700 End of Directors' Dealings Notification (c) DGAP 16.02.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP ID 8987

