DJ DGAP-DD: WILEX AG english

Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to section 15a of the WpHG Directors' Dealings notification transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The person with duty of notification is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Details of the person subject to the disclosure requirement Last name: Dr. Hauffe First name: Rüdiger Position: Member of an administrative or supervisory body Information about the transaction with duty of notification Description of the financial instrument: share ISIN/WKN of the financial instrument: DE0006614720 Type of transaction: Purchase Date: 09.01.2009 Price: 4.00 Currency: EUR No. of items: 4000 Total amount traded: 16000.00 Place: Xetra Information about the company with duty of publication Issuer: WILEX AG Grillparzerstr. 10 81675 München Deutschland ISIN: DE0006614720 WKN: 661472 End of Directors' Dealings Notification (c) DGAP 21.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP ID 8845

January 21, 2009 07:22 ET (12:22 GMT)