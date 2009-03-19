LinkedIn Das Investment Instagram Das Investment Facebook Das Investment Xing Das Investment Twitter Das Investment
Lesedauer: 1 Minute

DJ DGAP-Geoinfo-OSSZ: Zwack Unicum Nyrt.: Release of a Total Voting Rights announcement with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Total voting rights announcement: Zwack Unicum Nyrt. 04 Feb 2009 Release of a Total Voting Rights announcement. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Share capital and voting rights of the Zwack Unicum Plc. <TABLE_START> Type of share |Quantity |Par value |Number of |(pc) |(HUF/pc) |votes =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Series 'A" registered common share |2.000.0 | 1.000 |2.000.000 | 00 | | =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Series "A" registered redeemable | 35.000 | 1.000 | 0 liquidation preference shares | | | =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total |2.035.0 | 1.000 |2.000.000 | 00 | | <TABLE_END> The Company does not hold its own shares. 4 February 2009 Zwack Unicum Plc. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2009 12:30 ET (17:30 GMT)
