DJ DGAP-PVR: AIXTRON AG: Correction of a Publication dated January 20, 2009 according to § 26 paragraph. 1 WpHG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

AIXTRON AG / Release of an announcement according to Article 21, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] (share) 21.01.2009 Release of a Voting Rights announcement, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- On January 16, 2009, Julius Bär Holding AG, Zürich, Schweiz has informed us according to Article 21, Section 1 of the WpHG that via shares its Voting Rights on AIXTRON AG, Aachen, Deutschland, ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6, WKN: A0WMPJ, have exceeded the 3% limit of the Voting Rights on January 12, 2009 and now amount to 3.15% (this corresponds to 2864255 Voting Rights). According to Article 22, Section 1, Sentence 1, No. 6 of the WpHG in connection with sec. 22 para 1 sentence 2 WpHG, 3.15% of the Voting Rights (this corresponds to 2864255 Voting Rights) is to be attributed to the company. 21.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: AIXTRON AG Kackertstr. 15-17 52072 Aachen Deutschland Internet: www.aixtron.com End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 21, 2009 10:41 ET (15:41 GMT)