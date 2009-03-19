DJ DGAP-PVR: AIXTRON AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

AIXTRON AG / Release of an announcement according to Article 21, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] (share) 19.03.2009 Release of a Voting Rights announcement, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- On March 17, 2009 , cominvest Asset Management GmbH, 60327 Frankfurt am Main, Germany has informed us according to Article 21, Section 1 of the WpHG that via shares its Voting Rights on AIXTRON AG, Aachen, Deutschland, ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6, WKN: A0WMPJ, have exceeded the 5% limit of the Voting Rights on March 16, 2009 and now amount to 5.04% (this corresponds to 4584382 Voting Rights). According to Article 22, Section 1, Sentence 1, No. 6 of the WpHG, 2.40% of the Voting Rights (this corresponds to 2185882 Voting Rights) is to be attributed to the company. 19.03.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: AIXTRON AG Kackertstr. 15-17 52072 Aachen Deutschland Internet: www.aixtron.com End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2009 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)