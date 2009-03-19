DJ DGAP-PVR: Bilfinger Berger AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung - Korrektur

Bilfinger Berger AG / Veröffentlichung einer Mitteilung nach § 21 Abs. 1 WpHG (Aktie) - Korrektur 04.02.2009 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung, übermittelt durch die DGAP - ein Unternehmen der EquityStory AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Invesco Perpetual, Henley-on-Thames, United Kingdom, hat uns mit Schreiben vom 4. Februar 2009 die folgende Mitteilung gemacht: 'Correction of a notification pursuant to sec. 21 para. 1 WpHG For Invesco Limited, London, United Kingdom Regarding Bilfinger Berger AG, Carl-Reiss-Platz 1-5, Mannheim, Germany Correction of a notification pursuant to sec. 21 para. 1 WpHG In correction of the notification published on 4 February 2008 we hereby give notice, pursuant to sec. 21 para. 1 of the WpHG, that on 25 January 2008 the voting interest of Invesco Limited in Bilfinger Berger AG exceeded the threshold of 3% and amounted to 3.01% (1,121,543 voting rights) on this day. All voting rights were attributed to us according to sec. 22 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 6 in connection with sent. 2 of the WpHG. Notification pursuant to sec. 21 para. 1 WpHG For the sake of completeness (already published on 15 January 2009) we hereby give you notice, pursuant to sec. 21 para. 1 of the WpHG, that on 15 December 2008 the voting interest of Invesco Limited, in Bilfinger Berger AG exceeded the threshold of 5% and amounted to 5.35% (1,990,626 voting rights) on this day. All voting rights were attributed to us according to sec. 22 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 6 in connection with send. 2 of the WpHG.' 04.02.2009 Finanznachrichten übermittelt durch die DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sprache: Deutsch Emittent: Bilfinger Berger AG Carl-Reiß-Platz 1-5 68165 Mannheim Deutschland Internet: www.bilfinger.de Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

