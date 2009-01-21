DJ DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

LinkedIn Das Investment Instagram Das Investment Facebook Das Investment Xing Das Investment Twitter Das Investment
Lesedauer: 2 Minuten

Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Release of an announcement according to Article 21, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] (share) 21.01.2009 Release of a Voting Rights announcement, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Barclays Global Investors UK Holdings Ltd, London, England, has forwarded to us in a letter dated 21 January 2009 the following notification regarding the holding of voting rights held in Deutsche Lufthansa AG according to §§ 21, 22 WpHG in the name of their subsidiary Barclays Global Investors NA, San Francisco, USA. Notification of voting rights in the name and on behalf of Barclays Global Investors NA Barclays Global Investors NA, San Francisco, USA, fell below the 3% threshold of § 21 para. 1 WpHG on 16 January 2009, and at that time held 2.97% of the voting rights (i.e. 13,582,029 shares with voting rights) in Deutsche Lufthansa AG. Barclays Global Investors NA was attributed 2.64% of the voting rights (i.e. 12,093,072 shares with voting rights) in Deutsche Lufthansa AG pursuant to § 22 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 6 WpHG and 0.33% of the voting rights (i.e. 1,488,957 shares with voting rights) in Deutsche Lufthansa AG, pursuant to § 22 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 6 WpHG in connection with § 22 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG. 21.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: Deutsche Lufthansa AG Von-Gablenz-Str. 2-6 50679 Köln Deutschland Internet: www.lufthansa-financials.de End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2009 12:36 ET (17:36 GMT)
