DJ DGAP-PVR: Dresdner Factoring AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Dresdner Factoring AG / Release of an announcement according to Article 26 Section 1 Sentence 2 of the WpHG (Own shares) 04.02.2009 Release of a Voting Rights announcement, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- On February 04, 2009 , Dresdner Factoring AG informes according to Article 26, Section 1 Sentence 2 that its Voting Rights on Dresdner Factoring AG, Dresden, Deutschland, ISIN: DE000DFAG997, WKN: DFAG99, have exceeded the 5% limit of the Voting Rights on January 30, 2009 and now amount to 5.0165% (this corresponds to 140462 Voting Rights). 04.02.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: Dresdner Factoring AG Glacisstraße 2 01099 Dresden Deutschland Internet: www.dresdner-factoring.de End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2009 04:57 ET (09:57 GMT)