DJ DGAP-PVR: FranconoWest AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Lesedauer: 1 Minute

FranconoWest AG / Release of an announcement according to Article 21, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] (share) 21.01.2009 Release of a Voting Rights announcement, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- On January 19, 2009 , Mr Christian Wolf, Deutschland has informed us according to Article 21, Section 1 of the WpHG that via shares his Voting Rights on FranconoWest AG, Düsseldorf, Deutschland, ISIN: DE000A0KFRM5, WKN: A0KFRM, have fallen below the 5% limit of the Voting Rights on January 16, 2009 and now amount to 3.38% (this corresponds to 1116000 Voting Rights). According to Article 22, Section 1, Sentence 1, No. 1 of the WpHG, 3.38% of the Voting Rights (this corresponds to 1116000 Voting Rights) is to be attributed to Mr Wolf from Christian und Nadja Wolf GmbH, Frankfurt am Main. 21.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: FranconoWest AG Kaistraße 20 40221 Düsseldorf Deutschland Internet: www.franconowest.de End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2009 04:33 ET (09:33 GMT)
