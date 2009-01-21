DJ DGAP-PVR: HELIO Biotech AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Deutsche SPAC AG / Release of an announcement according to Article 21, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] (share) 21.01.2009 Release of a Voting Rights announcement, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- On January 16, 2009 , Carthago Value Invest SE, Frankfurt, Deutschland has informed us according to Article 21, Section 1 of the WpHG that via shares its Voting Rights on Deutsche SPAC AG, Bremen, Deutschland, ISIN: DE000A0N3FJ3, WKN: A0N3FJ, have fallen below the 25%, 20%, 15%, 10%, 5% and 3% limit of the Voting Rights on January 16, 2009 and now amount to 0.00% (this corresponds to 0 Voting Rights). 21.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2009 10:04 ET (15:04 GMT)