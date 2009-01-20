DJ DGAP-PVR: Integralis AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Integralis AG / Release of an announcement according to Article 21, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] (share) 20.01.2009 Release of a Voting Rights announcement, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- On January 19, 2009 , Mr Burkhard Dr. Wittek, Deutschland has informed us according to Article 21, Section 1 of the WpHG that via shares his Voting Rights on Integralis AG, Ismaning, Deutschland, ISIN: DE0005155030, WKN: 515503, have fallen below the 3% limit of the Voting Rights on January 16, 2009 and now amount to 2.92% (this corresponds to 338962 Voting Rights). According to Article 22, Section 1, Sentence 1, No. 1 of the WpHG, 2.92% of the Voting Rights (this corresponds to 338962 Voting Rights) is to be attributed to Mr Dr. Wittek from Forum European Smallcaps GmbH, Ridlerstr. 33, 80339 München. 20.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: Integralis AG Robert-Bürkle-Str. 3 85737 Ismaning Deutschland Internet: www.integralis.com End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

