DJ DGAP-PVR: Integralis AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Integralis AG / Release of an announcement according to Article 21, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] (share) 20.01.2009 Release of a Voting Rights announcement, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- On January 19, 2009 , Forum European Smallcaps GmbH, Ridlerstr. 33, 80339 München, Deutschland has informed us according to Article 21, Section 1 of the WpHG that via shares its Voting Rights on Integralis AG, Ismaning, Deutschland, ISIN: DE0005155030, WKN: 515503, have fallen below the 3% limit of the Voting Rights on January 16, 2009 and now amount to 2.92% (this corresponds to 338962 Voting Rights). 20.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: Integralis AG Robert-Bürkle-Str. 3 85737 Ismaning Deutschland Internet: www.integralis.com End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2009 09:23 ET (14:23 GMT)