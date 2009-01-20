DJ DGAP-PVR: InVision Software AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

InVision Software AG / Release of an announcement according to Article 21, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] (share) 20.01.2009 Release of a Voting Rights announcement, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- FPM Funds SICAV Luxemburg Notification regarding proportion of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 21 para. 1 of the WpHG Pursuant to section 21 para. 1 WpHG ('German Securities Trading Act'), we hereby notify in the name of and on behalf of FPM Funds SICAV, Luxembourg, that the percentage of voting rights of the aforementioned company in InVision Software AG, Halskestrasse 38, 40880 Ratingen, Germany, fell below the thresholds of 5% and 3% on 14 January 2009 and amounts to 0.00% (equivalent to 0 voting rights of 2,235,000 total voting rights) as per this date. Deutsche Bank AG 20.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: InVision Software AG Halskestraße 38 40880 Ratingen Deutschland Internet: www.invision.de End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2009 07:38 ET (12:38 GMT)