DJ DGAP-PVR: KROMI Logistik AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

KROMI Logistik AG / Release of an announcement according to Article 21, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] (share) 04.02.2009 Release of a Voting Rights announcement, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Armor Capital Management LLC, New York, USA has informed us according to § 21 para 1 sentence 1 WpHG that their holding of voting rights in KROMI Logistik AG, Hamburg, has fallen below the 3% limit on February 2, 2009 and as of this day amounted to 0.0% (zero voting rights). 04.02.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: KROMI Logistik AG Tarpenring 11 22419 Hamburg Deutschland Internet: www.kromi.de End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

