DJ DGAP-PVR: M.Tech Technologie und Beteiligungs AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

M.Tech Technologie und Beteiligungs AG / Release of an announcement according to Article 21, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] (share) 20.01.2009 Release of a Voting Rights announcement, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- On January 19, 2009 , Mr Klaus Gindl, Deutschland has informed us according to Article 21, Section 1 of the WpHG that via shares his Voting Rights on M.Tech Technologie und Beteiligungs AG, Unterensingen, Deutschland, ISIN: DE0007236309, WKN: 723630, have fallen below the 5% and 3% limit of the Voting Rights on January 12, 2009 and now amount to 0.00% (this corresponds to 0 Voting Rights). 20.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: M.Tech Technologie und Beteiligungs AG Kelterstraße 67 72669 Unterensingen Deutschland Internet: www.mtech-ag.com End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

