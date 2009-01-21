LinkedIn Das Investment Instagram Das Investment Facebook Das Investment Xing Das Investment Twitter Das Investment
Lesedauer: 1 Minute

DJ DGAP-PVR: Pankl Racing Systems AG number of own shares exceeds 5 % of voting rights

Pankl Racing Systems AG / Release of an announcement according to Article 93 Sentence 3 BörseG 21.01.2009 Release of a Voting Rights announcement, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kapfenberg, 21January 2009 In order to concretise the announcement from 20 January 2009 Pankl Racing Systems AG according to Article 93 paragraph 3 Austrian Börsegesetz announces, that the number of own shares has exceeded 5% of the total voting rights in Pankl Racing Systems AG on 23 December 2008. Per 20 January 2009 Pankl Racing Systems AG in total holds 235.797 own shares corresponding to 6,06% of the total voting rights. 21.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: Pankl Racing Systems AG Industriestraße West 4 8605 Kapfenberg Österreich Internet: www.pankl.com End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2009 07:04 ET (12:04 GMT)
