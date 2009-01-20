DJ DGAP-PVR: Pankl Racing Systems AG: Release according to Article 93, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Pankl Racing Systems AG / Release of an announcement according to Article 93 Sentence 3 BörseG 20.01.2009 Release of a Voting Rights announcement, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pankl Racing Systems AG exceeds 5% of the voting rights Kapfenberg, 20 January 2009 Pankl Racing Systems AG according to Article 93 paragraph 3 Austrian Börsegesetz announces to have increased its number of own shares in Pankl Racing Systems AG to over 5% of the total voting rights due to the purchase of own shares within its share buyback programme. For further information: Investor Relations Tel: +43-3862-33999-113 e-mail: [email protected] Internet: www.pankl.com 20.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: Pankl Racing Systems AG Industriestraße West 4 8605 Kapfenberg Österreich Internet: www.pankl.com End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

