DJ DGAP-PVR: Publication according to § 26 paragraph. 1 WpHG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Porta Systems AG / Release of an announcement according to Article 21, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] (share) 21.01.2009 Release of a Voting Rights announcement, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- On January 16, 2009 , Carthago Value Invest SE, Frankfurt, Deutschland has informed us according to Article 21, Section 1 of the WpHG that via shares its Voting Rights on Porta Systems AG, Porta Westfalica, Deutschland, ISIN: DE000A0WMJQ4, WKN: A0WMJQ, have fallen below the 15%, 10%, 5% and 3% limit of the Voting Rights on January 14, 2009 and now amount to 0.00% (this corresponds to 0 Voting Rights). 21.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: Porta Systems AG Zechenstr. 4 32457 Porta Westfalica Deutschland Internet: http://www.porta-ag.de End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

