DJ DGAP-PVR: WashTec AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

WashTec AG / Release of an announcement according to Article 21, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] (share) 19.03.2009 Release of a Voting Rights announcement, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Publication pursuant to sec. 26 para. 1 WpHG Voting rights notification pursuant to sec. 21 para. 1 WpHG Paradigm Capital Micro Cap Value Fund, Luxembourg, Luxembourg, has informed us pursuant to sec. 21 para. 1 WpHG that its percentage of voting rights in WashTec AG, Augsburg, Germany, ISIN: DE0007507501, WKN: 750750, exceeded the 3% threshold on February 13, 2009 and amounts to 3.80% (578,114 voting rights) as per this day. 19.03.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: WashTec AG Argonstraße 7 86153 Augsburg Deutschland Internet: www.washtec.de End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

