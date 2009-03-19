DJ euro adhoc: A-TEC Industries AG / Release according to article 93 BörseG with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Person/company obliged to make the notification: =----------------------------------------------- Name: Capital und Industrie Investment AG Place: Europaplatz 1a State: Austria Company data: =------------ Name: A-TEC Industries AG Address: Wächtergasse 1, 1010 Wien Place: Vienna State: Austria 04.02.2009 A-TEC Industries AG sells 5.7% interest to Capital und Industrie Investment AG Vienna, 4 February 2009 - A-TEC Industries today announced the sale of 1,497,227 own shares or 5.7% of its share capital to Capital und Industrie Investment AG -- a wholly owned subsidiary of the M.U.S.T. private foundation. The price was EUR 6.29 per share subject to a debtor warrant accorded for the next two years. As the result of the transaction Capital und Industrie Investment now holds 3,004,623 A-TEC Industries shares or 11.4% of the company´s share capital. end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2009 04:20 ET (09:20 GMT)