DJ euro adhoc: adidas AG / Release of a voting rights announcement according to article 26, section 1.1 WpHG (Securities Trading Act) with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution

Lesedauer: 1 Minute

adidas AG / =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Person/company obliged to make the notification: =----------------------------------------------- Name: Euro Pacific Growth Fund Place: Los Angeles State: USA Company data: =------------ Name: adidas AG Address: Adi-Dassler-Str. 1-2, 91074 Herzogenaurach Place: Herzogenaurach State: Germany 21.01.2009 On January 19, 2009, Euro Pacific Growth Fund, Los Angeles, USA, notified us pursuant to article 21 section 1 WpHG (German Securities Trading Act) that the percentage of voting rights held by them in adidas AG (ISIN DE0005003404), Adi-Dassler-Strasse 1, 91074 Herzogenaurach, has exceeded the threshold of 3% on January 13, 2009 and on this date amounted to 3.11% (6,021,253 shares with voting rights). Herzogenaurach, January 21, 2009 adidas AG The Executive Board end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2009 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)
