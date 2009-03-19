LinkedIn Das Investment Instagram Das Investment Facebook Das Investment Xing Das Investment Twitter Das Investment
DI als PDF button
Suche
TopThemen
Fonds
Fonds-Analyse
Mediathek
Märkte
Finanzberatung
Versicherungen
ETFS & Indexfonds
Experten
Denker der Wirtschaft
Nachhaltigkeit
Krypto
Services
Lesedauer: 1 Minute

DJ euro adhoc: Arcandor AG / Quarterly Report / Announcement according to articles 37v ff. WpHG [Securities Trading Act] with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution

DJ euro adhoc: Arcandor AG / Quarterly Report / Announcement according to articles 37v ff. WpHG [Securities Trading Act] with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution

DJ euro adhoc: Arcandor AG / Quarterly Report / Announcement according to articles 37v ff. WpHG [Securities Trading Act] with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution

Interim Report of the Group as of December 31, 2008 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The financial statement is available: =------------------------------------ in the internet at: http://www.arcandor.com/de/downloads/arcandor_konzern_zwischenbericht_311208_e.pdf in the internet on: 12.02.2009 end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2009 04:44 ET (09:44 GMT)
Auch interessant
Foto: Apple, Exxon Mobile, Microsoft – Aktien-Top-10 so wertvoll wie noch nie
Analyse von HQ TrustApple, Exxon Mobile, Microsoft – Aktien-Top-10 so wertvoll wie noch nie
Foto: Schaden virtuelle Hauptversammlungen der Aktionärs-Demokratie?
BVI-Spezialisten im PodcastSchaden virtuelle Hauptversammlungen der Aktionärs-Demokratie?
Foto: Notenbanker unterschätzen Inflation
Ehemaliger Ifo-Chef Hans-Werner SinnNotenbanker unterschätzen Inflation
Foto: Was Fondsmanager über 2021, Wackelbörsen und das neue Jahr sagen
„Welches Weihnachtslied hören Sie immer noch gern?“Was Fondsmanager über 2021, Wackelbörsen und das neue Jahr sagen
Meistgelesen
Topnews
Foto: Die 15 größten Fonds von Carmignac
10 Jahre Carmignac in DeutschlandDie 15 größten Fonds von Carmignac
Foto: Flutschutz fehlt – wen trifft die Schuld?
Urteil vom Landgericht HamburgFlutschutz fehlt – wen trifft die Schuld?
Foto: So finden Sie nachhaltige Fonds schnell und einfach
Unsere Fonds-SucheSo finden Sie nachhaltige Fonds schnell und einfach
Foto: Mit Erbschaft an den Kapitalmarkt – so kann es gehen
Der PraxisfallMit Erbschaft an den Kapitalmarkt – so kann es gehen
Foto: So will die EU Tech-Riesen regulieren
Volkswirt Johannes MayrSo will die EU Tech-Riesen regulieren
Foto: Preiswerte Immobilien zu finden, kann man lernen.
Ein Blick in die Start-up-Szene„Preiswerte Immobilien zu finden, kann man lernen.“
nach oben
Cookie-Einstellungen