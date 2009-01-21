DJ euro adhoc: C.A.T. oil AG /Directors' Dealings Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to section 15a of the WpHG

C.A.T. oil AG / =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification concerning transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities pursuant to section 15a of the WpHG, transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.01.2009 Details of the person subject to the disclosure requirement: =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Anna Brinkmann Reason for the disclosure requirement: =------------------------------------- Reason: Person performing managerial responsibilities Position: Member of a managing body Details of the transaction: =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Description of financial instrument: EQU (Aktien) ISIN: AT0000A00Y78 Type of transaction: purchase Date: 20.01.2009 No of items: 7867 Currency: Euro Price: 1.9730 Total amount traded: 15,521.5910 Place: Xetra Explanation: Further inquiry note: =-------------------- Herbert Doile Tel.: +49 (0)421 79282860 E-Mail: [email protected] Issuer subject to the publication requirement: =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 21, 2009 04:47 ET (09:47 GMT)