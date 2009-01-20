LinkedIn Das Investment Instagram Das Investment Facebook Das Investment Xing Das Investment Twitter Das Investment
Lesedauer: 2 Minuten

DJ euro adhoc: conwert Immobilien Invest SE / other / conwert: Friedrich Scheck resigns from the Executive Board

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosure announcement transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.01.2009 conwert: Friedrich Scheck resigns from the Executive Board Vienna, 20.01.2009. conwert Immobilien Invest SE (Vienna Stock Exchange: CWI, Reuters: CONW.VI, Bloomberg: CWI AV) announces that Friedrich Scheck has resigned as a member of the Executive Board effective today. As Chairman of the Management Board, Friedrich Scheck will now concentrate exclusively on the publicly traded ECO Business-Immobilien AG. He will retain his function as the Managing Director of ECO Management GmbH. In addition, conwert announces that the Administrative Board members Günter Kerbler (Chairman) and Franz Zwickl (Vice-Chairman) will resign from the Supervisory Board of ECO Business-Immobilien AG following the sixth annual general meeting, which is scheduled for 20.05.2009. The specialisation of conwert and ECO on individual segments of the property market since their founding has proven to be very successful. The above-mentioned changes will increase the focus of both companies on their core segments of residential properties (conwert) and office and commercial properties (ECO) in the current challenging market environment and also support the principles of corporate governance. Against the backdrop of an even clearer focus on its stated investment strategy, conwert confirms that it does not plan to increase the current investment in ECO Business-Immobilien AG (24.9%). end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 20, 2009 12:47 ET (17:47 GMT)
