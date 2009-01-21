DJ euro adhoc: CROSS Industries AG / Annual Report / Announcement with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The financial statement is available: =------------------------------------ in the internet at: http://www.crossindustries.at/Reports.15.1.html in the internet on: 21.01.2009 additional statements: The annual finanical report for the business year 2007/08 is available and can be downloaded from the company's website, www.crossindustries.at, under company > reports. end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2009 10:29 ET (15:29 GMT)