DJ euro adhoc: DZ BANK AG / Sonstige Kapitalmarkinformation gemäß § 30e WpHG
DJ euro adhoc: DZ BANK AG / Sonstige Kapitalmarkinformation gemäß § 30e WpHG
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sonstige Kapitalmarktinformationen gemäß § 30 e WpHG übermittelt durch euro adhoc mit dem Ziel einer europaweiten Verbreitung. Für den Inhalt ist der Emittent verantwortlich. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.02.2009 Anleihe: EUR 19.000.000 3,15% Inhaberschuldverschreibungen von 2009/2013; 1. Aufstockung: von EUR 6.000.000 um EUR 19.000.000 auf EUR 25.000.000.000 ISIN: DE000DZ1HHX5; Emission: 6010; Valuta: 04.02.2009 Ende der Mitteilung euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 04, 2009 03:59 ET (08:59 GMT)