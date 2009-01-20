DJ euro adhoc: ECO Business-Immobilien AG / other / ECO Business-Immobilien AG: changes in corporate bodies

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosure announcement transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.01.2009 ECO Business-Immobilien AG: changes in corporate bodies Vienna, 20 January 2009. The publicly traded ECO Business-Immobilien AG announces that Franz Zwickl has resigned as Chairman of the Supervisory Board effective today. The new Chairman is Alexander Schoeller, who previously served as Vice-Chairman of this body. Franz Zwickl will remain a member of the Supervisory Board up to the sixth annual general meeting, which is scheduled for 20.05.2009. Following this annual general meeting, Franz Zwickl and Günter Kerbler will resign from the Supervisory Board. In addition, ECO announces that Friedrich Scheck has resigned as an Executive Director of conwert Immobilien Invest SE effective today, 20.01.2009. As Chairman of the Management Board, Friedrich Scheck will now concentrate exclusively on the publicly traded ECO Business-Immobilien AG together with Wolfgang Gössweiner, his colleague on the Board. He will retain his function as the Managing Director of ECO Management GmbH. The specialisation of ECO and conwert on individual segments of the property market since their founding has proven to be very successful. The above-mentioned changes will increase the focus of both companies on their core segments of residential properties (conwert) and office and commercial properties (ECO) in the current challenging market environment and also support the principles of corporate governance. In this connection, conwert has also informed ECO that it does not plan to increase the current investment in ECO Business-Immobilien AG (24.9%). end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2009 12:49 ET (17:49 GMT)