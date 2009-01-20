DJ euro adhoc: Fortune Management Inc. / Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers / Fortune´s GATE Participation sells operative Biodiesel Business

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosure announcement transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.01.2009 20 January 2009 - GATE Global Alternative Energy International S.a r.l., a participation of Fortune Management Inc. (General Standard, ISIN USU026281027, SIN: A0BLYY) entered in to an agreement regarding the sale of GATE Global Alternative Energy Holding Ltd., including all its operative subsidiaries in Germany, Luxembourg, Hungary and Switzerland. The buyer is "Lutherstadt 126 Limited", UK, an investment company founded for the purchase of Gate and a 100% owned subsidiary of the Louis Dreyfus Commodities group. The final closing of the agreement still depends on the outcome of negotiations with the creditors of GATE. Pursuant to the contract, the purchase price will not be disclosed. (End of the Ad-hoc Message) Profile of FORTUNE Management Inc.: FORTUNE Management Inc., is a publicly listed private equity firm. The company´s shares (ISIN: USU 026281027) are listed in the General Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol: FMI1) and on the DIFX in Dubai. end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

