DJ euro adhoc: Mühlbauer Holding AG & Co.KGaA /Directors' Dealings Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to section 15a of the WpHG

Mühlbauer Holding AG & Co.KGaA / =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification concerning transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities pursuant to section 15a of the WpHG, transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.02.2009 Details of the person subject to the disclosure requirement: =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Josef Mühlbauer Reason for the disclosure requirement: =------------------------------------- Reason: Person performing managerial responsibilities Position: Member of a managing body Details of the transaction: =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Description of financial instrument: Share ISIN: DE0006627201 Type of transaction: purchase Date: 03.02.2009 No of items: 4275 Currency: Euro Price: 17.0000 Total amount traded: 72,675.0000 Place: Xetra Explanation: Further inquiry note: =-------------------- Hubert Forster CFO +49(0)9461-952-1141 [email protected] Issuer subject to the publication requirement: =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2009 04:15 ET (09:15 GMT)