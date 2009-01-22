DJ euro adhoc: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Financial Figures/Balance Sheet / Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Dynamic growth continued - preliminary figures suggest another record year in succession

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Financial Figures/Balance Sheet =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosure announcement transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.01.2009 Ternitz, 22 January 2009. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO), listed on the ATX market of the Vienna Stock Exchange, continued dynamic sales and profit growth throughout fiscal 2008. Based on preliminary figures, group sales rose 22 % from MEUR 317.4 in the year before to MEUR 387. Profit before tax of approximately MEUR 82 increased by 13 % year-on-year (MEUR 72.5). The final figures for the full 2008 fiscal year (1 January - 31 December 2008) will be published by SBO on 11 March 2009. For the new 2009 fiscal year, business development is expected to adjust to the weaker market environment in the oilfield service industry. However, the high order backlog as per the end of 2008 of MEUR 216 (following MEUR 249) is the basis of the currently robust capacity utilisation. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG is the global market leader in high-precision components for the oilfield service industry. The business focus is on non-magnetic drillstring components for directional drilling. Worldwide, SBO employs a workforce of 1,394 (31 December 2007: 1,222), 409 in Ternitz/Austria and 638 in North America (including Mexico). end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

