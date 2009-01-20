*DJ EZB: Gewogener Durchschnittssatz Feinsteuerungsoperation 2,15%
*DJ EZB entzieht bei Feinsteuerungsoperation 140,013 Mrd EUR
January 20, 2009 10:33 ET (15:33 GMT)
*DJ EZB: Marginaler Zuteilungssatz Feinsteuerungsoperation 2,30%
January 20, 2009 10:33 ET (15:33 GMT)
