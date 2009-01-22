DJ HUGIN AD-HOC/Epigenomics AG: Ad hoc Announcement According to §15 WpHG (German Securities Trading Act): Epigenomics AG Signs Strategic R&D Collaboration Agreement in Colorectal Cancer with Sysmex Corporation

Epigenomics AG / Miscellaneous cooperation, Contract / Ad hoc: Ad hoc Announcement According to §15 WpHG (German Securities Trading Act): Epigenomics AG Signs Strategic R&D Collaboration Agreement in Colorectal Cancer with Sysmex Corporation Ad hoc announcement according to §15 WpHG processed and transmitted by Hugin. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- =------------- Berlin, Germany, January 22, 2009 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX; ISIN: DE000A0BVT96) today signed a strategic research and development collaboration agreement in molecular diagnostics with Sysmex Corporation (HQ: Kobe, Japan; President: Hisashi Ietsugu). Under the terms of the agreement, Sysmex and Epigenomics will assess the suitability of Sysmex' molecular diagnostics instrumentation for the detection of DNA methylation cancer biomarkers in blood. As a benchmark for the development of its assay system, Sysmex will use Epigenomics' mSEPT9 Methylation Detection Assay commercially available as a research use only product. If successful, Sysmex intends to develop and commercialize initially in Japan a blood test for the early detection of colorectal cancer based on Epigenomics' proprietary SEPT9 DNA Methylation Biomarker (mSEPT9). Upon entering into this collaboration both parties have started negotiations for a non-exclusive mSEPT9 licensing agreement. Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Sysmex gets access to Epigenomics' technologies through R&D licenses and technology transfer and will be supported by Epigenomics in its R&D work. In return, Epigenomics will receive certain license fees, R&D funding and reimbursements and will sell its mSEPT9 research use only product to Sysmex. End of Ad hoc Further Information For further information please see the joint press release issued today by Sysmex Corporation and Epigenomics AG at www.epigenomics.com. Contact Epigenomics AG Dr. Achim Plum Sen. VP Corporate Development Tel: +49 30 24345 368 Fax: +49 30 24345 555 Email: [email protected] www.epigenomics.com Disclaimer This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Epigenomics AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. =-- End of Message --- Epigenomics AG Kleine Präsidentenstr.1 Berlin Germany WKN: A0BVT9; ISIN: DE000A0BVT96; Index: CDAX, Prime All Share, TECH All Share; Listed: Amtlicher Markt in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, Prime Standard in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin, Freiverkehr in Börse Düsseldorf, Freiverkehr in Hanseatische Wertpapierbörse zu Hamburg, Freiverkehr in Bayerische Börse München, Freiverkehr in Börse Stuttgart; http://www.epigenomics.de Copyright © Hugin AS 2009. All rights reserved.

January 22, 2009 01:01 ET (06:01 GMT)