DJ HUGIN AD-HOC/PVA TePla AG: PVA TePla AG: Consolidated figures for 2008 meet forecasts

PVA TePla AG / Annual accounts / Ad hoc: PVA TePla AG: Consolidated figures for 2008 meet forecasts Ad hoc announcement according to §15 WpHG processed and transmitted by Hugin. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- =------------- * Consolidated sales revenues of EUR 169 million (previous year: EUR 113.7 million) * Consolidated operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 15 million (previous year: EUR 10.0 million) * Incoming orders of EUR 190 million (previous year: EUR 146.0 million) * Order backlog of EUR 152 million (previous year: EUR 137.1 million) (Wettenberg, March 19, 2009) - PVA TePla AG, a specialist manufacturer of vacuum and heat treatment systems based in Wettenberg, Germany, has published its preliminary consolidated figures for fiscal year 2008. Consolidated sales revenues rose by around 50% year-on-year, from EUR 113.7 million to EUR 169 million, meaning that the Company continued the strong revenue growth recorded in recent years. Consolidated operating profit also increased significantly as against the previous year, totaling EUR 15 million after EUR 10 million in fiscal year 2007. Incoming orders grew from EUR 146.0 million in the previous year to EUR 190 million in 2008, while the order backlog totaled EUR 152 million at December 31, 2008 (previous year: EUR 137.1 million). These figures are in line with the forecasts and estimates made by the Company. The revenue growth was driven by the Vacuum Systems and Crystal Growing Systems divisions, with major orders in the latter in particular accounting for a substantial contribution to consolidated sales revenues. In terms of incoming orders, the Vacuum Systems division again recorded an impressive volume of EUR 43.3 million in 2008 (previous year: EUR 48.4 million). The Crystal Growing Systems division generated a significant increase, with incoming orders rising from EUR 81.3 million in 2007 to EUR 128.6 million in the past fiscal year. These orders will mean a high level of utilization in the current fiscal year and will go into 2010. With a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1 at Group level, the Company remains on its growth path. The operating profit (EBIT) of around EUR 15 million and the resulting EBIT margin of 8.9% are in line with the Company's published forecasts (at the upper end of the projected range of 7-9%). The complete Group annual report will be published on March 31, 2009. The forecast for the current fiscal year - consolidated sales revenues at the same level as 2008 and an improvement in operating profit to between 9-11% - is hereby confirmed, despite the fact that the development of the targeted markets is difficult to assess. For further information, please contact: Dr. Gert Fisahn Investor Relations PVA TePla AG Tel.: +49(0)6441/5692-342 [email protected] www.pvatepla.com =-- End of Message --- PVA TePla AG Im Westpark 10 - 12 Wettenberg Germany WKN: 746100; ISIN: DE0007461006; Index: CDAX, GEX, Prime All Share; Listed: Prime Standard in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, Freiverkehr in Börse Stuttgart, Freiverkehr in Niedersächsische Börse zu Hannover, Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin, Freiverkehr in Hanseatische Wertpapierbörse zu Hamburg, Freiverkehr in Börse Düsseldorf, Regulierter Markt in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse; http://hugin.info/130372/R/1298829/296076.pdf http://www.pvatepla.com/ Copyright © Hugin AS 2009. All rights reserved.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2009 03:39 ET (07:39 GMT)