DJ HUGIN NEWS/Annual Results 2008: Economic Crisis overclouds productivity improvements within Cham Paper Group - stable business results for Hammer Retex Group stable.

Corporate news announcement processed and transmitted by Hugin AS. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- =------------- Industrieholding Cham was able in 2008 to achieve consolidated net revenue from continuing operations of CHF 367.5 million (2007: CHF 393.4 million). This represents a decrease of 6.6% in Swiss Francs. Whilst real estate business developed steadily, the economic crisis had a negative impact on sales and profitability for the speciality paper manufacturer Cham Paper Group. Operating profit (EBIT) from continuing operations was, nonetheless, CHF 19.5 million (2007: CHF 22.4 million), thanks to improvements in efficiency and productivity. Group net income from continuing operations, negatively impacted by foreign exchange effects, was CHF 6.9 million (2007: CHF 16.2 million), corresponding to CHF 9.84 per share (2007: CHF 22.05 per share). You will find the complete Press Release in the attached PDF-File. =-- End of Message --- Industrieholding Cham AG P.O. Box Cham Switzerland ISIN: CH0001931853; Index: SPI, SSCI, SPIEX; Listed: Main Market in SIX Swiss Exchange; http://hugin.info/100244/R/1295449/294160.pdf http://www.iccham.com Copyright © Hugin AS 2009. All rights reserved.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2009 00:00 ET (05:00 GMT)