DJ HUGIN NEWS/CleanEquity Monaco 2009 - Presenting Companies Update

London, England - 21st January 2009. CleanEquity Monaco, the environmental technology conference taking place on Thursday 19th and Friday 20th March, today updates on select presenting companies. CleanEquity Monaco, the annual invitationonly conference hosts fifty next-generation, international Cleantech companies that will present to senior representatives of the world's investment, construction, political and media industries. The winners of the CleanEquity Monaco 2008 awards are returning to update attendees on developments since last year. The awards for Excellence in the Field of Environmental Technology Research; Development; and Commercialisation were won by ITM Power (UK), Zenergy Power (Germany) and Clean Diesel Technologies (USA), respectively. ITM Power develops low-cost hydrogen technologies; Zenergy Power is a superconductive materials company; and Clean Diesel Technologies, is a cleantech emissions reduction company. Damien Hirst, which were designed awards, will be presented again this year. India-based Navigator Capital Advisors forms the head of CleanEquity Monaco's selection panel in Asia. Among other Asian companies selected to present at CleanEquity is electric car company REVA (India). MC Services AG, a leading international Investor Relations and Public Relations firm, is helping to source European presenting companies and investors for CleanEquity Monaco. Presenting for the first time will be Borawind (Switzerland), a wind and water renewable energy technology company; Oxford Catalysts (UK), which produces specialty catalysts and process technology for the generation of clean fuels; Theodoma (UK), a waste energy recovery company; and Solar ETC (USA), a large scale Chinese concentrated solar storage technology company. Companies returning to the conference include Heliocentris Fuel Cells (Germany), the provider and system integrator of fuel cells; Surfect Technologies (USA), the advanced interconnect and solutions company for solar cell, LED and power management; and SolarEmpower (UK) the advanced solar optic technology company. The University of Cambridge invited Mungo Park, Chairman of Innovator Capital, founder of CleanEquity, to judge the University Entrepreneurs Challenge 2008. The winner of Technology Prize and Cleantech Prize was PowerSi Technologies (UK), who will present at CleanEquity as part of their award. PowerSi Technologies has developed an Active Voltage Controller that revolutionises energy conversion through the intelligent control of power semiconductor devices. CleanEquity Monaco 2009 gives companies the opportunity to tell their stories directly to over 150 of the world's senior investment decision-makers. Additionally, construction companies and the alternative energy divisions of large corporate organisations, which integrate innovative technologies into their products, will also be attending. High-level politicians, who influence the implementation of environmental policies, will also be present. Exposure to international media significantly raises the profile of the presenting companies. Furthermore, CleanEquity.TV, sponsored by etv Media Group, will conduct video interviews with the 50 CEOs of the presenting companies, for subsequent online release. Barclays Wealth is lead sponsor of CleanEquity Monaco; Monaco Chamber for Economic for Development (CDE) is regional host to the event. Other supporting organisations include NYSE Euronext, the leading most liquid and diverse exchange group, The Hugin Group, Invest Securities and the Société des Bains de Mer (Monte- Carlo SBM). Also supporting the conference is, the Fondation Prince Albert II de Monaco, the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative and Eurosif. Select global sponsors and partners have contributed to the selection of Cleantech companies present at the conference; these organisations include MC Services (Munich); Carbon International (London); the New Energy Fund (New York); Oikovest (Berlin) and Navigator Capital Advisors (Mumbai). For further details about CleanEquity Monaco 2009: www.cleanequitymonaco.com Jade Summer - Innovator Capital Limited (UK) +44 207 297 6840 [email protected] Alexandra Jackson-Proes !(UK & Monaco) Chambre de Développement Economique de Monaco (CDE) +44 20 7591 9610 [email protected] Birgit Weiss - MC Services (Germany) +49 89 210 228 11 [email protected] Ellen Anton - Barclays Wealth (Monaco) International Private Bank +377 93 15 35 37 [email protected] The press release can be downloaded from the following link: This announcement was originally distributed by Hugin. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. http://hugin.info/139557/R/1283905/287567.pdf http://www.innovator-capital.com/ Copyright © Hugin AS 2009. All rights reserved.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2009 10:05 ET (15:05 GMT)