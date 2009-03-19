DJ HUGIN NEWS/Directors' dealings: BB Biotech AG: Director's Dealings announcement according to §15a WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act)

BB Biotech AG / Directors' dealings: Director's Dealings announcement according to §15a WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) Director's Dealings announcement according to §15a WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) processed and transmitted by Hugin. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- =------------- =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Details of the person subject to the disclosure requirement =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clive Meanwell Person with executive functions - Member of administrative or supervisory body =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Details of the transaction =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of transaction...........: Sell Date..........................: 31.10.2008 Place (stock exchange)........: SIX Zürich Price.........................: 68,00 Currency......................: CHF Quantity......................: 3.500 Business volume...............: 237333,60 It is a correction of the release published on 03.02.2009. BB Biotech AG Vordergasse 3 Schaffhausen CH-8200 Switzerland Index: - HDAX - MIDCAP - Prime All Share - TECH All Share - TecDAX Listed: - Regulierter Markt in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse =-- End of Message --- BB Biotech AG Vordergasse 3 Schaffhausen Switzerland WKN: 888509; ISIN: CH0001441580 ; Index: Prime All Share, MIDCAP, TECH All Share, TecDAX, HDAX; Listed: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse; www.bbbiotech.com Copyright © Hugin AS 2009. All rights reserved.

February 04, 2009 13:23 ET (18:23 GMT)