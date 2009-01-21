DJ HUGIN NEWS/New CEO for BÖWE SYSTEC AG

Corporate news announcement processed and transmitted by Hugin AS. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- =------------- The Supervisory Board of BÖWE SYSTEC AG has agreed to the request from CEO Dr. Claus Gerckens (58) that he be released from his duties and functions in the BÖWE Group for personal reasons. Dr. Gerckens will thus be stepping down from his office with effect as of January 31, 2009 and will no longer be a member of BÖWE SYSTEC AG Board of Directors from that date on. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Dr. Gerckens for his many years of successful work in helping establish the BÖWE Group and for his great personal dedication. The Supervisory Board has appointed Mr. Oliver Bialowons (40) to succeed Dr. Gerckens as the new CEO with effect as of February 1, 2009. Mr. Bialowons is currently Chief Operating Officer (COO) and member of the Board of Directors. He will continue to fulfill this role following the new appointment. The Supervisory Board wishes Mr. Bialowons every success in his new role. Augsburg, January 20, 2009 BÖWE SYSTEC AG Board of Directors =-- End of Message --- BÖWE SYSTEC AG Investor Relations<br>Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1 Augsburg WKN: 523970 ; ISIN: DE0005239701; Index: CDAX, CLASSIC All Share, Prime All Share; Listed: Amtlicher Markt in Bayerische Börse München, Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin, Freiverkehr in Börse Stuttgart, Freiverkehr in Börse Düsseldorf, Prime Standard in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, Amtlicher Markt in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse; http://hugin.info/130395/R/1283904/287563.pdf http://www.boewesystec.de Copyright © Hugin AS 2009. All rights reserved.

January 21, 2009 09:50 ET (14:50 GMT)