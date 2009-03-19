DJ HUGIN NEWS/Pursued Focus Strategy

Corporate news announcement processed and transmitted by Hugin AS. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- =------------- * Spin-off of Hammer Retex Holding AG through direct sale and through distribution of dividends in kind * Direct sale of 45% of Hammer Retex Holding AG results in a flow of CHF 62 million in liquid funds to Industrieholding Cham AG * Public tender offer by Ludama Holding AG to shareholders for the 55% of Hammer Retex Holding AG for CHF 109.45 per share announced * New streamlined management structure at Cham Paper Group * Renaming of Industrieholding Cham into Cham Paper Group Industrieholding Cham continues to consistently pursue its path of focusing on business operations in the field of industrial speciality paper. After splitting-off Kardex two years ago, the spin-off of the real estate division consolidated in Hammer Retex Holding AG is the next logical and strategic step. The Hammer Retex Group is pursuing a growth strategy that will require and tie up substantial amounts of new funding over the coming years to build up an investment property portfolio. It is moreover expected that lower operating profits will be achieved during the future build-up phase. The implementation of this growth strategy requires a financially strong and concentrated group of shareholders. It has happily proved possible to find the requisite long-term oriented investors in Ludama Holding AG, comprised of Seewarte Holding AG, a subsidiary of the Ernst Göhner Foundation, Zug, and Mr. Fritz Jörg. You will find the complete Press Release in the attached PDF-File. =-- End of Message --- Industrieholding Cham AG P.O. Box Cham Switzerland ISIN: CH0001931853; Index: SPI, SSCI, SPIEX; Listed: Main Market in SIX Swiss Exchange; http://hugin.info/100244/R/1298384/295818.pdf http://www.iccham.com Copyright © Hugin AS 2009. All rights reserved.

