DJ HUGIN NEWS/PVA TePla AG: New headquarters, new Group structure, new logo, new homepage

Corporate news announcement processed and transmitted by Hugin AS. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- =------------- (Wettenberg, Germany - February 16, 2009) - As part of the move to its new headquarters in December 2008, PVA TePla AG, based in Wettenberg, has also redesigned its Company website. In addition to defining the amended Group structure and the associated restructuring of divisions, all of which was reported at the end of 2008, and alongside the remodeled Company logo, a redesigned homepage also went live last Friday. PVA TePla has recreated the design of its homepage. At www.pvatepla.com, you can now find the redesigned homepage in both German and English: the site has been designed with easy navigation in mind and provides faster access to product information with the corresponding download options. When redesigning its homepage, the Company placed particular value on user friendliness and clearly structured navigation. The News section with a listing of the latest press releases and the Events column with information about trade fairs are two particularly interesting new additions to the homepage. Also new is the clear structure of the portal enabling the user to find products quickly via various links. The PVA TePla systems have been assigned to specific markets making it easier for the user in any given case to find the applications necessary to resolve any problems that may occur. The overall offering is transparent, finding links is easy and the site has also become more user-friendly. Speedy orientation and retrievability are supported via consistent navigation. For more detailed information, please contact: Dr. Gert Fisahn Investor Relations PVA TePla AG Im Westpark 10-12 35435 Wettenberg (Germany) Telephone: +49(0)641/68690-400 [email protected] =-- End of Message --- PVA TePla AG Im Westpark 10 - 12 Wettenberg Germany WKN: 746100; ISIN: DE0007461006; Index: CDAX, GEX, Prime All Share; Listed: Prime Standard in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, Freiverkehr in Börse Stuttgart, Freiverkehr in Niedersächsische Börse zu Hannover, Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin, Freiverkehr in Hanseatische Wertpapierbörse zu Hamburg, Freiverkehr in Börse Düsseldorf, Regulierter Markt in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse; http://hugin.info/130372/R/1290716/291232.pdf http://www.pvatepla.com/ Copyright © Hugin AS 2009. All rights reserved.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2009 04:00 ET (09:00 GMT)