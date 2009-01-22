DJ HUGIN NEWS/QIAGEN and Applied Biosystems settle all disputes over Real-Time PCR Thermal Cycler patents

Corporate news announcement processed and transmitted by Hugin AS. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- =------------- Rotor-Gene(TM) Q now fully "Licensed Real-Time Thermal Cycler" for all molecular research and diagnostic applications Venlo, The Netherlands, January 22, 2008 --- Corbett, QIAGEN (NASDAQ: QGEN; Frankfurt, Prime Standard: QIA), ltf Labortechnik GmbH & Co. KG, and Applied Biosystems, LLC, part of Life Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: LIFE) today announced a settlement of their disputes concerning infringement by Corbett's Rotor-Gene(TM) Real-Time PCR-Cyclers and Applied Biosystems' Real-Time Thermal Cycler Instrument patents. Applied Biosystems had filed an infringement lawsuit against Corbett in Germany and Corbett later filed a declaratory judgment lawsuit in California. Further, Corbett and ltf Labortechnik filed an intervention in opposition proceedings before the European Patent Office. QIAGEN acquired Corbett, an Australian instrumentation manufacturing company, in July 2008. In connection with the settlement, Corbett has entered into an agreement with Applied Biosystems to take a license to -certain technology relating to Corbett's Real-Time PCR-Instrumentation and its use. The license covers all fields including research-related fields, applied fields and the fields of human and animal in vitro diagnostics. Financial terms of the settlement and related license agreement were not disclosed. These agreements fully resolve all pending disputes between Corbett, QIAGEN, ltf Labortechnik, and Applied Biosystems. "This Real-Time Thermal Cycler license agreement for all fields including human in vitro diagnostics expands our existing PCR intellectual property estate which is truly unique in the industry", said Peer Schatz, CEO of QIAGEN. "The Rotor-Gene(TM) Q Real-time Thermal Cycler technology adds high performance, proprietary PCR detection technology to QIAGEN. This addition extends our molecular testing solution portfolio and puts QIAGEN in a position to offer sample and assay technology solutions spanning from sample to result. This settlement agreement allows us to place our full focus on delivering the most advanced technology solutions to our customers in molecular diagnostics, applied testing, pharma and academic research. We are pleased that our Rotor-Gene Q(TM) Real-Time Thermal Cycler can be marketed with the additional mark of a fully 'Licensed Real-Time Thermal Cycler' for all fields." About Thermal Cyclers and PCR Thermal cyclers are the key instruments for performing polymerase chain reactions (PCR). PCR, used in life science and molecular diagnostics, is a process in which a segment of a nucleic acid (DNA or RNA) is copied or "amplified" so that the nucleic acid can be more readily analyzed. In real-time PCR, the amplified DNA is detected during, rather than at the end of, the PCR process, a feature that facilitates greater accuracy in important applications, including pathogen detection, gene expression quantization and genotyping. About QIAGEN QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands holding company, is the leading provider of sample and assay technologies. Sample technologies are used to isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from biological samples such as blood or tissue. Assay technologies are used to make such isolated bio-molecules visible. QIAGEN has developed and markets more than 500 consumable products as well as automated solutions for such consumables. The company provides its products to molecular diagnostics laboratories, academic researchers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and applied testing customers for purposes such as forensics, animal or food testing, and pharmaceutical process control. QIAGEN's assay technologies include what is considered to be the broadest panel of molecular diagnostic tests available worldwide. This panel includes the only FDA-approved test for human Papillomavirus (HPV), the primary cause of cervical cancer. QIAGEN employs more than 3.000 people in more than 30 locations worldwide. Further information about QIAGEN can be found at http://www.qiagen.com/. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements about our products, markets, strategy and operating results. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those associated with: management of growth and international operations (including currency fluctuations and logistics), variability of our operating results, commercial development of our markets (including applied testing, clinical and academic research, proteomics, women's health/HPV testing and molecular diagnostics), our relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners, competition, changes in technology, fluctuations in demand, regulatory requirements, identifying, developing and producing integrated products differentiated from our competitors' products, market acceptance of our products, and integration of acquired technologies and businesses. For further information, refer to our filings with the SEC, including our latest Form 20-F. Contacts: Dr. Solveigh Mähler Dr. Thomas Theuringer Director Investor Relations Associate Director Public QIAGEN N.V. Relations +49 2103 29 11710 QIAGEN GmbH email: +49-2103-29-11826 [email protected] email: [email protected] Albert F. Fleury Investor Relations North America QIAGEN N.V. +1 301 944 7028 email: [email protected] 