LinkedIn Das Investment Instagram Das Investment Facebook Das Investment Xing Das Investment Twitter Das Investment
DI als PDF button
Suche
TopThemen
Fonds
Fonds-Analyse
Mediathek
Märkte
Finanzberatung
Versicherungen
ETFS & Indexfonds
Experten
Denker der Wirtschaft
Nachhaltigkeit
Krypto
Services
Lesedauer: 3 Minuten

DJ HUGIN NEWS/Turnover up 22.3% in 2008 (at constant exchange rates) - Profit before tax up 14.3% to CHF 190.2 million - Group share of net profit: CHF 85.5 million - Operating margin before exceptionals: 13.0%

DJ HUGIN NEWS/Turnover up 22.3% in 2008 (at constant exchange rates) - Profit before tax up 14.3% to CHF 190.2 million - Group share of net profit: CHF 85.5 million - Operating margin before exceptionals: 13.0%

DJ HUGIN NEWS/Turnover up 22.3% in 2008 (at constant exchange rates) - Profit before tax up 14.3% to CHF 190.2 million - Group share of net profit: CHF 85.5 million - Operating margin before exceptionals: 13.0%

Corporate news announcement processed and transmitted by Hugin AS. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- =------------- CHF m (IFRS) 2008 * 2008 2007 Change Consolidated turnover 1 556.1 1 556.1 1 417.1 +9.8% Operating profit 201.8 149.4 150.1 -0.4% Operating margin: 13.0% 9.6% 10.6% - Profit before tax 190.2 166.4 +14.3% Profit for the year from continuing operations 109.0 93.7 16.3% Profit/(loss) after tax from discontinued operations -3.0 12.3 - Net profit for the year 106.0 106.0 - Group share of net profit 85.5 84.6 +1.1% Net earnings per share 15.31 15.35 - *Before exceptional items In an environment marked by turmoil in the markets, Compagnie Financière Tradition reported consolidated turnover of CHF 1,556.1 million (2007: CHF 1,417.1 million), up 9.8% on the year at current exchange rates. At constant exchange rates turnover was up by 22.3%. Consolidated operating profit was CHF 201.8 million before exceptionals, bringing the operating margin to 13.0%. Exceptional items consisted notably of charges in connection with amortisation, provisions and other non-recurring charges. Operating profit including exceptionals in 2008 was CHF 149.4 million (2007: CHF 150.1 million). Financial income rose strongly to CHF 30.1 million (2007: CHF 3.5 million), and consisted mainly of a change in the fair value of a derivative instrument in an amount of CHF 23.9 million. The contribution of the net profits from associates was CHF 10.7 million against CHF 12.9 million in 2007. Profit before tax rose 14.3% to CHF 190.2 million, from CHF 166.4 million in 2007. Net profit for the year was CHF 106.0 million, unchanged from the previous year. Minority interests stood at CHF 20.5 million, against CHF 21.4 million in 2007. Group share of net profit was CHF 85.5 million, up from CHF 84.6 million a year ago, bringing Compagnie Financière Tradition's consolidated shareholders' equity to CHF 340.8 million at 31 December 2008, CHF 285.6 million of which was Group share. At the Annual General Meeting to be held on 13 May 2009, the Board will notably be seeking shareholder approval to pay a dividend of CHF 8.0 per share (2008: CHF 8.0). Against a backdrop of the economic crisis in 2009, the development of Compagnie Financière Tradition's activities is in line with 2008. With a presence in 27 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition is a leading interdealer broker (IDB) in the international market. The Group provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition is listed on the SWX Swiss Exchange (CFT). Find out more about our Group at www.traditiongroup.com. Lausanne, 19 March 2009 Contacts: Compagnie Financière Tradition Patrick Combes, President Tel: +41 21 343 52 66 Rochat & Partners Olivia Maillot Tel.: +41 22 718 37 53 =-- End of Message --- Compagnie Financière Tradition Langallerie 11 Lausanne Switzerland WKN: 870121; ISIN: CH0014345117; Index: SPI, SSCI, SPIEX; Listed: Main Market in SIX Swiss Exchange; http://hugin.info/133362/R/1298771/296024.pdf http://www.traditiongroup.com Copyright © Hugin AS 2009. All rights reserved.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2009 01:56 ET (05:56 GMT)
Auch interessant
Foto: Apple, Exxon Mobile, Microsoft – Aktien-Top-10 so wertvoll wie noch nie
Analyse von HQ TrustApple, Exxon Mobile, Microsoft – Aktien-Top-10 so wertvoll wie noch nie
Foto: Schaden virtuelle Hauptversammlungen der Aktionärs-Demokratie?
BVI-Spezialisten im PodcastSchaden virtuelle Hauptversammlungen der Aktionärs-Demokratie?
Foto: Notenbanker unterschätzen Inflation
Ehemaliger Ifo-Chef Hans-Werner SinnNotenbanker unterschätzen Inflation
Foto: Was Fondsmanager über 2021, Wackelbörsen und das neue Jahr sagen
„Welches Weihnachtslied hören Sie immer noch gern?“Was Fondsmanager über 2021, Wackelbörsen und das neue Jahr sagen
Meistgelesen
Topnews
Foto: Die 15 größten Fonds von Carmignac
10 Jahre Carmignac in DeutschlandDie 15 größten Fonds von Carmignac
Foto: Flutschutz fehlt – wen trifft die Schuld?
Urteil vom Landgericht HamburgFlutschutz fehlt – wen trifft die Schuld?
Foto: So finden Sie nachhaltige Fonds schnell und einfach
Unsere Fonds-SucheSo finden Sie nachhaltige Fonds schnell und einfach
Foto: Mit Erbschaft an den Kapitalmarkt – so kann es gehen
Der PraxisfallMit Erbschaft an den Kapitalmarkt – so kann es gehen
Foto: So will die EU Tech-Riesen regulieren
Volkswirt Johannes MayrSo will die EU Tech-Riesen regulieren
Foto: Preiswerte Immobilien zu finden, kann man lernen.
Ein Blick in die Start-up-Szene„Preiswerte Immobilien zu finden, kann man lernen.“
nach oben
Cookie-Einstellungen