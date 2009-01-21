LinkedIn Das Investment Instagram Das Investment Facebook Das Investment Xing Das Investment Twitter Das Investment
DI als PDF button
Suche
TopThemen
Fonds
Fonds-Analyse
Mediathek
Märkte
Finanzberatung
Versicherungen
ETFS & Indexfonds
Experten
Denker der Wirtschaft
Nachhaltigkeit
Krypto
Services
Lesedauer: 3 Minuten

DJ HUGIN NEWS/Voting rights: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Publication pursuant to §26 sect.1 WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution

DJ HUGIN NEWS/Voting rights: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Publication pursuant to §26 sect.1 WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution

DJ HUGIN NEWS/Voting rights: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Publication pursuant to §26 sect.1 WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Voting rights: Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 19.01.2009 - Correction of the Release dt. 2009-01-19 Publication pursuant to §26 sect.1 WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) processed and transmitted by Hugin. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- =------------- Voting Rights: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Release of Voting Rights Announcements according to § 26, section 1 WpHG with the aim of pan-European distribution 1. On January 14, 2009, the stake of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, Milwaukee, USA, in the voting rights in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, Berliner Straße 43, 35614 Asslar, Germany, fell below the threshold of 3%. On that date, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership held 2.99% in relation to all voting rights in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (voting rights arising from 268,368 ordinary shares (Stammaktien); Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG has issued ordinary shares only). All such voting rights were attributable to Artisan Partners Limited Partnership pursuant to section 22 (1) sent. 1 no. 6 WpHG. 2. On January 14, 2009, the stake of Artisan Investment Corporation, Milwaukee, USA, in the voting rights in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, Berliner Straße 43, 35614 Asslar, Germany, fell below the threshold of 3%. On that date, Artisan Investment Corporation held 2.99% in relation to all voting rights in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (voting rights arising from 268,368 ordinary shares (Stammaktien)). All such voting rights were attributable to Artisan Investment Corporation pursuant to section 22 (1) sent. 1 no. 6 in connection with sentences 2 and 3 WpHG. 3. On January 14, 2009, the stake of ZFIC, Inc., Milwaukee, USA, in the voting rights in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, Berliner Straße 43, 35614 Asslar, Germany, fell below the threshold of 3%. On that date, ZFIC, Inc. held 2.99% in relation to all voting rights in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (voting rights arising from 268,368 ordinary shares (Stammaktien)). All such voting rights were attributable to ZFIC, Inc., pursuant to section 22 (1) sent. 1 no. 6 in connection with sentences 2 and 3 WpHG. 4. On January 14, 2009, the stake of Mr Andrew A. Ziegler, c/o Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, Milwaukee, USA, in the voting rights in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, Berliner Straße 43, 35614 Asslar, Germany, fell below the threshold of 3%. On that date, Mr. Andrew A. Ziegler held 2.99% in relation to all voting rights in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (voting rights arising from 268,368 ordinary shares (Stammaktien)). All such voting rights were attributable to Mr Andrew A. Ziegler pursuant to section 22 (1) sent. 1 no. 6 in connection with sentences 2 and 3 WpHG. 5. On January 14, 2009, the stake of Ms. Carlene M. Ziegler, c/o Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, Milwaukee, USA, in the voting rights in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, Berliner Straße 43, 35614 Asslar, Germany, fell below the threshold of 3%. On that date, Ms. Carlene M. Ziegler held 2.99% in relation to all voting rights in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (voting rights arising from 268,368 ordinary shares (Stammaktien)). All such voting rights were attributable to Ms. Carlene M. Ziegler pursuant to section 22 (1) sent. 1 no. 6 in connection with sentences 2 and 3 WpHG. Asslar, January 21, 2009 Issuer: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Berliner Str. 43 35614 Asslar Germany www: www.pfeiffer-vacuum.de =-- End of Message --- Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Berliner Strasse 43 Asslar Germany WKN: 691660; ISIN: DE0006916604; Index: TecDAX, CDAX, HDAX, MIDCAP, Prime All Share, TECH All Share; Listed: Geregelter Markt in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, Prime Standard in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin, Freiverkehr in Bayerische Börse München, Freiverkehr in Börse Düsseldorf, Freiverkehr in Börse Stuttgart, Freiverkehr in Hanseatische Wertpapierbörse zu Hamburg, Freiverkehr in Niedersächsische Börse zu Hannover, Freiverkehr in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse; http://www.pfeiffer-vacuum.de Copyright © Hugin AS 2009. All rights reserved.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2009 08:55 ET (13:55 GMT)
Auch interessant
Foto: Apple, Exxon Mobile, Microsoft – Aktien-Top-10 so wertvoll wie noch nie
Analyse von HQ TrustApple, Exxon Mobile, Microsoft – Aktien-Top-10 so wertvoll wie noch nie
Foto: Schaden virtuelle Hauptversammlungen der Aktionärs-Demokratie?
BVI-Spezialisten im PodcastSchaden virtuelle Hauptversammlungen der Aktionärs-Demokratie?
Foto: Notenbanker unterschätzen Inflation
Ehemaliger Ifo-Chef Hans-Werner SinnNotenbanker unterschätzen Inflation
Foto: Was Fondsmanager über 2021, Wackelbörsen und das neue Jahr sagen
„Welches Weihnachtslied hören Sie immer noch gern?“Was Fondsmanager über 2021, Wackelbörsen und das neue Jahr sagen
Meistgelesen
Topnews
Foto: Die 15 größten Fonds von Carmignac
10 Jahre Carmignac in DeutschlandDie 15 größten Fonds von Carmignac
Foto: Flutschutz fehlt – wen trifft die Schuld?
Urteil vom Landgericht HamburgFlutschutz fehlt – wen trifft die Schuld?
Foto: So finden Sie nachhaltige Fonds schnell und einfach
Unsere Fonds-SucheSo finden Sie nachhaltige Fonds schnell und einfach
Foto: Mit Erbschaft an den Kapitalmarkt – so kann es gehen
Der PraxisfallMit Erbschaft an den Kapitalmarkt – so kann es gehen
Foto: So will die EU Tech-Riesen regulieren
Volkswirt Johannes MayrSo will die EU Tech-Riesen regulieren
Foto: Preiswerte Immobilien zu finden, kann man lernen.
Ein Blick in die Start-up-Szene„Preiswerte Immobilien zu finden, kann man lernen.“
nach oben
Cookie-Einstellungen