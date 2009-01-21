DJ HUGIN NEWS/Voting rights: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Publication pursuant to §26 sect.1 WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Voting rights: Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 19.01.2009 - Correction of the Release dt. 2009-01-19 Publication pursuant to §26 sect.1 WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) processed and transmitted by Hugin. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- =------------- Voting Rights: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Release of Voting Rights Announcements according to § 26, section 1 WpHG with the aim of pan-European distribution 1. On January 14, 2009, the stake of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, Milwaukee, USA, in the voting rights in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, Berliner Straße 43, 35614 Asslar, Germany, fell below the threshold of 3%. On that date, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership held 2.99% in relation to all voting rights in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (voting rights arising from 268,368 ordinary shares (Stammaktien); Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG has issued ordinary shares only). All such voting rights were attributable to Artisan Partners Limited Partnership pursuant to section 22 (1) sent. 1 no. 6 WpHG. 2. On January 14, 2009, the stake of Artisan Investment Corporation, Milwaukee, USA, in the voting rights in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, Berliner Straße 43, 35614 Asslar, Germany, fell below the threshold of 3%. On that date, Artisan Investment Corporation held 2.99% in relation to all voting rights in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (voting rights arising from 268,368 ordinary shares (Stammaktien)). All such voting rights were attributable to Artisan Investment Corporation pursuant to section 22 (1) sent. 1 no. 6 in connection with sentences 2 and 3 WpHG. 3. On January 14, 2009, the stake of ZFIC, Inc., Milwaukee, USA, in the voting rights in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, Berliner Straße 43, 35614 Asslar, Germany, fell below the threshold of 3%. On that date, ZFIC, Inc. held 2.99% in relation to all voting rights in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (voting rights arising from 268,368 ordinary shares (Stammaktien)). All such voting rights were attributable to ZFIC, Inc., pursuant to section 22 (1) sent. 1 no. 6 in connection with sentences 2 and 3 WpHG. 4. On January 14, 2009, the stake of Mr Andrew A. Ziegler, c/o Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, Milwaukee, USA, in the voting rights in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, Berliner Straße 43, 35614 Asslar, Germany, fell below the threshold of 3%. On that date, Mr. Andrew A. Ziegler held 2.99% in relation to all voting rights in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (voting rights arising from 268,368 ordinary shares (Stammaktien)). All such voting rights were attributable to Mr Andrew A. Ziegler pursuant to section 22 (1) sent. 1 no. 6 in connection with sentences 2 and 3 WpHG. 5. On January 14, 2009, the stake of Ms. Carlene M. Ziegler, c/o Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, Milwaukee, USA, in the voting rights in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, Berliner Straße 43, 35614 Asslar, Germany, fell below the threshold of 3%. On that date, Ms. Carlene M. Ziegler held 2.99% in relation to all voting rights in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (voting rights arising from 268,368 ordinary shares (Stammaktien)). All such voting rights were attributable to Ms. Carlene M. Ziegler pursuant to section 22 (1) sent. 1 no. 6 in connection with sentences 2 and 3 WpHG. Asslar, January 21, 2009 Issuer: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Berliner Str. 43 35614 Asslar Germany www: www.pfeiffer-vacuum.de =-- End of Message --- Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Berliner Strasse 43 Asslar Germany WKN: 691660; ISIN: DE0006916604; Index: TecDAX, CDAX, HDAX, MIDCAP, Prime All Share, TECH All Share; Listed: Geregelter Markt in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, Prime Standard in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin, Freiverkehr in Bayerische Börse München, Freiverkehr in Börse Düsseldorf, Freiverkehr in Börse Stuttgart, Freiverkehr in Hanseatische Wertpapierbörse zu Hamburg, Freiverkehr in Niedersächsische Börse zu Hannover, Freiverkehr in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse; http://www.pfeiffer-vacuum.de Copyright © Hugin AS 2009. All rights reserved.

