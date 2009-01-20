DJ !SMALL-CAP-NEWS / Premium Exploration Develops High-Grade Gold Model for the 28 Km Shear Zone at their Idaho Properties

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA (January 19, 2009) Premium Exploration, Inc. (PEM:TSX-V) ("Premium") has developed the first high-grade gold conduit and feeder model for the 28 km North-South trending Orogrande Shear Zone. Utilizing a new model based on high-grade gold mineralization hosted in the sheared silicified gneiss, schist and quartz monzonite geology of the Shear Zone, Premium's geologists are the first to interpret the numerous gold resources and targets along the Shear Zone, as being the result of this potential high-grade feeder model.Premium is currently permitting for production, it's most northern property, Buffalo Gulch, while Premium's Friday-Petsite property, a 531,890 oz inferred gold resource (NI 43-101) on the Southern-end of the zone, hosts historic high-grade drill results, which support the potential high-grade conduit theory and are listed below: Historic high-grade HQ drilling by Cypres-Amax and Kinross Gold Corp., returned: Core Hole PC008: 7.33 g/t gold over 16.7 meters including 52.05 g/t gold over 1.6 meters Core Hole PC010: 4.58 g/t gold over 68.6 meters including; 12.11 g/t gold over 19.8 meters 75.09 g/t gold over 1.5 meters Visible gold identified in PC002, PC008 and PC010 The historic work noted above, was performed by previous operators Cypres-Amex and Kinross Gold Corp., in 1997 and audited by Beartooth Platinum Corp., in 2004. Highlights of the historic audit drilling by Beartooth Platinum Corp., from the Shear Zone geology: Core hole BFD-32: 3.54 g/t gold 25 meters true width including: 9.29 g/t gold over 1.9m true width 9.75 g/t gold over 1.3 m true width Core Hole BFD-30: 9.33 g/t gold over 2.9 meters true width Core Hole BFD-31: 8.29 g/t gold over 13 meters true width In addition to the numerous gold resources and targets along the Shear Zone, the drill holes demonstrate the potential tenor of mineralization of the 28 km strike length of the Shear Zone, which are also the only drill holes to have intercepted the Shear Zone geology to date. Beartooth Platinum Corp., Premium's predecessor at the Friday-Petsite, drilled the four HQ core holes to audit the previous high-grade drill results intersected by Cypres-Amax and Kinross Gold Corp., who were Beartooth Platinum's predecessor on the property. The Beartooth drilling targeted the Shear Zone geology, a strike length of 300 meters (1,000 ft) that crosses the large low-grade envelope of the Friday-Petsite and was identified by 24 drill holes with intercepts up to 74 g/t gold. In total, there are four established gold mineralized zones with open-pit and heap leach potential hosted along the Shear Zone, including Premium's Friday-Petsite property, but as the drill results above show, there are also numerous higher-grade gold occurrences hosted along the zone. Worth noting, all previous operators, including Kinross, Cypress-Amex and Beartooth Platinum Corp, focused their exploration programs on developing the numerous individual low-grade targets, which fall along the Shear Zone. Even though there are no drill holes intercepting the Shear Zone geology, at the three other gold targets, there are 13 historic underground mines on high-grade gold bearing cross-cutting quartz veins in fractures spaced along the entire length of the Shear Zone. Click: http://www.premiumexploration.com/wp-content/uploads/2008/08/orogrande-shear-zone.pdf for a map of the Shear Zone. Additionally, all streams and drainages in the area are heavily placer mined, with regional production in Central Idaho amounting upwards of 4,000,000 oz of gold, historically. Qualified Person Mr. Wilf Struck, P.Eng., geologic consultant to the Company, is the Qualified Person ("QP") responsible for the technical disclosure in this press release, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. About Premium Exploration, Inc. Premium Exploration, Inc. is a unique precious metals explorer focused on Mexico and the USA. Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:PEM), Premium has assembled an innovative and successful management and advisory team, committed to maximizing shareholder exposure to precious metal discovery, the most profitable stage of exploration. Premium's portfolio holds Gold, Silver and Platinum Group Metals projects in various stages of exploration, from grassroots to near production. http://www.premiumexploration.com/. All prospective and current shareholders of Premium Exploration are invited to join the Company's official investment forum exclusively at Pinnacle Digest: http://www.pinnacledigest.com/company/pem:ca. The forum allows for investor-controlled discussion, questions, and progressive feedback from other shareholders and investors. Third party reports on the company are also available at http://www.pinnacledigest.com./ For More Information, Please Contact: Mr. Del Steiner President & CEO Premium Exploration, Inc. 