Gesamtbewertung Die besten Fonds für globale Nebenwerte
Fonds-Crashtest
Gesamtbewertung Performance Stresstest Aktives Management
|Rang
|Fondsname
|ISIN
|Punkte Gesamt
|Punkte Performance
|Punkte Stresstest
|Punkte Aktives Management
|Performance 5 Jahre
|Maximaler Verlust 5 Jahre
|Fondsvolumen in Mio. Euro
|1
|Threadneedle Global Smaller Companies
|LU0570870567
|68
|34
|14
|20
|99,01
|22,94
|340,9
|2
|Kepler Small Cap Aktienfonds
|AT0000653662
|61
|20
|24
|17
|66,75
|14,63
|87,5
|3
|AS World Smaller Companies
|LU0728928796
|53
|23
|19
|11
|67,01
|21,09
|52,2442
|4
|Axa Framlington Global Small Cap
|LU0868490383
|46
|16
|15
|15
|63,1
|21,84
|170,5741
|5
|SPDR MSCI World Small Cap ETF
|IE00BCBJG560
|34
|18
|6
|10
|62,95
|22,59
|320,0163
|6
|Goldman Sachs Global Small Cap CORE Equity Por. Base Dis Cl
|LU0245329841
|32
|18
|6
|8
|63,56
|22,59
|526,0323
|7
|RIV Aktieninvest Global
|DE000A0YFQ76
|29
|6
|17
|6
|33,78
|19,63
|44,014
|8
|DWS Global Small/Mid Cap
|DE0008476508
|21
|19
|1
|1
|50,9
|26,15
|45,1615
|9
|Triodos Sustainable Pioneer Fund R thesaurierend
|LU0278272843
|15
|8
|0
|7
|37,56
|25,66
|304
|10
|Franklin Global Small-Mid Cap Fund Class A (acc) USD
|LU0144644332
|13
|3
|5
|5
|18,98
|26,27
|70,018
|11
|Schroder ISF Global Smaller Companies A Acc
|LU0240877869
|13
|8
|1
|4
|52,51
|23,24
|207,0859
|12
|Invesco Developed Small and Mid-Cap Equity A thes.
|LU0607512778
|13
|10
|0
|3
|45,77
|30,42
|118,0047
|13
|Invesco Global Small Cap Equity Fund A (USD) auss.
|LU1775975201
|12
|11
|1
|0
|44,85
|25,45
|321,4632
|14
|Nordea 1 - Global Small Cap Fund BP-USD
|LU1029332142
|9
|6
|2
|1
|36,96
|22,92
|278,7074
|15
|BlackRock Global Funds - Global SmallCap Fund A2 USD
|LU0054578231
|8
|8
|0
|0
|35,31
|27,84
|180,5344
|16
|Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund Class A (Ydis)
|LU0029874061
|6
|3
|3
|0
|30,81
|26,05
|89,7064
|17
|AGIF - Allianz Global Small Cap Equity - AT - USD
|LU0963586101
|6
|6
|0
|0
|39,58
|24,38
|283,69
|18
|AXA Rosenberg Global Small Cap Alpha Fund B
|IE0004324657
|3
|3
|0
|0
|30,55
|28
|174,1301
Sortierkriterium: Punkte Gesamt, Quelle: Testverfahren DAS INVESTMENT, Berechnung und Daten: FWW Fundservices GmbH (Stichtag: 15. Oktober 2019), Wertentwicklung auf Euro-Basis.