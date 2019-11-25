Gesamtbewertung Die besten Fonds für globale Nebenwerte

Fonds-Crashtest

DAS INVESTMENT kürt gemeinsam mit der Münchner Analysegesellschaft FWW Fundservices GmbH in jeder Ausgabe die besten Angebote einer Anlagekategorie (Aktien Global, Aktien Europa, Hochzinsanleihen etc.). Dabei berücksichtigt die Redaktion nur Fonds, die mindestens fünf Jahre alt sind und mindestens 10 Millionen Euro Volumen auf die Waage bringen. Punkten können die Testteilnehmer in drei Bereichen: Performance, Stressverhalten, Aktives Management. Die dort erzielten Ergebnisse fließen im Verhältnis 40/30/30 in das Endergebnis ein. Mehr Infos zum Testverfahren.

Gesamtbewertung Performance Stresstest Aktives Management



Rang Fondsname ISIN Punkte Gesamt Punkte Performance Punkte Stresstest Punkte Aktives Management Performance 5 Jahre Maximaler Verlust 5 Jahre Fondsvolumen in Mio. Euro 1 Threadneedle Global Smaller Companies LU0570870567 68 34 14 20 99,01 22,94 340,9 2 Kepler Small Cap Aktienfonds AT0000653662 61 20 24 17 66,75 14,63 87,5 3 AS World Smaller Companies LU0728928796 53 23 19 11 67,01 21,09 52,2442 4 Axa Framlington Global Small Cap LU0868490383 46 16 15 15 63,1 21,84 170,5741 5 SPDR MSCI World Small Cap ETF IE00BCBJG560 34 18 6 10 62,95 22,59 320,0163 6 Goldman Sachs Global Small Cap CORE Equity Por. Base Dis Cl LU0245329841 32 18 6 8 63,56 22,59 526,0323 7 RIV Aktieninvest Global DE000A0YFQ76 29 6 17 6 33,78 19,63 44,014 8 DWS Global Small/Mid Cap DE0008476508 21 19 1 1 50,9 26,15 45,1615 9 Triodos Sustainable Pioneer Fund R thesaurierend LU0278272843 15 8 0 7 37,56 25,66 304 10 Franklin Global Small-Mid Cap Fund Class A (acc) USD LU0144644332 13 3 5 5 18,98 26,27 70,018 11 Schroder ISF Global Smaller Companies A Acc LU0240877869 13 8 1 4 52,51 23,24 207,0859 12 Invesco Developed Small and Mid-Cap Equity A thes. LU0607512778 13 10 0 3 45,77 30,42 118,0047 13 Invesco Global Small Cap Equity Fund A (USD) auss. LU1775975201 12 11 1 0 44,85 25,45 321,4632 14 Nordea 1 - Global Small Cap Fund BP-USD LU1029332142 9 6 2 1 36,96 22,92 278,7074 15 BlackRock Global Funds - Global SmallCap Fund A2 USD LU0054578231 8 8 0 0 35,31 27,84 180,5344 16 Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund Class A (Ydis) LU0029874061 6 3 3 0 30,81 26,05 89,7064 17 AGIF - Allianz Global Small Cap Equity - AT - USD LU0963586101 6 6 0 0 39,58 24,38 283,69 18 AXA Rosenberg Global Small Cap Alpha Fund B IE0004324657 3 3 0 0 30,55 28 174,1301

Sortierkriterium: Punkte Gesamt, Quelle: Testverfahren DAS INVESTMENT, Berechnung und Daten: FWW Fundservices GmbH (Stichtag: 15. Oktober 2019), Wertentwicklung auf Euro-Basis.