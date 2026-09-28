For media use only. All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of capital.

References to specific securities and their issuers are for illustrative purposes only and are not intended and should not be interpreted as recommendations to purchase or sell such securities. The securities referenced may or may not be held in the portfolio at the time of publication and, if such securities are held, no representation is being made that such securities will continue to be held.

The views expressed herein are those of PGIM investment professionals at the time the comments were made, may not be reflective of their current opinions, and are subject to change without notice. Neither the information contained herein nor any opinion expressed shall be construed to constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities mentioned herein. Neither PFI, its affiliates, nor their licensed sales professionals render tax or legal advice. Clients should consult with their attorney, accountant, and/or tax professional for advice concerning their particular situation. Certain information in this commentary has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable as of the date presented; however, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of such information, assure its completeness, or warrant such information will not be changed. The information contained herein is current as of the date of issuance (or such earlier date as referenced herein) and is subject to change without notice. The manager has no obligation to update any or all such information; nor do we make any express or implied warranties or representations as to the completeness or accuracy.

Any projections or forecasts presented herein are subject to change without notice. Actual data will vary and may not be reflected here. Projections and forecasts are subject to high levels of uncertainty. Accordingly, any projections or forecasts should be viewed as merely representative of a broad range of possible outcomes. Projections or forecasts are estimated based on assumptions, subject to significant revision, and may change materially as economic and market conditions change.

In the United Kingdom, information is issued by PGIM Private Alternatives (UK) Limited with registered office: Grand Buildings, 1-3 Strand, Trafalgar Square, London, WC2N 5HR. PGIM Private Alternatives (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority („FCA“) of the United Kingdom (Firm Reference Number 181389). These materials are issued by PGIM Private Alternatives (UK) Limited to persons who are professional clients as defined under the rules of the FCA. In the European Economic Area („EEA“), information is issued by PGIM Luxembourg S.A. with registered office: 2, boulevard de la Foire, L1528 Luxembourg. PGIM Luxembourg S.A. is authorised and regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier in Luxembourg (registration number A00001218) and operating on the basis of a European passport. In certain EEA countries, this information, where permitted, may be presented by either PGIM Private Alternatives (UK) Limited or PGIM Limited in reliance of provisions, exemptions, or licenses available under the temporary permission arrangements following the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union. PGIM Private Alternatives (UK) Limited and PGIM Limited have their registered office at: Grand Buildings, 1-3 Strand, Trafalgar Square, London WC2N 5HR. PGIM Private Alternatives (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority („FCA“) of the United Kingdom (Firm Reference Number 181389). PGIM Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority („FCA“) of the United Kingdom (Firm Reference Number: 193418). These materials are issued by PGIM Luxembourg S.A., PGIM Private Alternatives (UK) Limited and/or PGIM Limited to persons who are professional clients as defined in the relevant local implementation of Directive 2014/65/EU (MiFID II) and/or to persons who are professional clients as defined under the rules of the FCA.