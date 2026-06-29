Wie das private banking magazin aus Branchenkreisen erfahren hat und Morgan Stanley Investment Management bestätigt, zieht es Mohr jetzt zum US-Asset-Manager mit HauptsItz in New York. Mohr startet am 1. August 2026 als Managing Director und Leiter German Intermediary. Berichten wird Mohr in seiner neuen Funktion direkt an Vittorio Ambrogi, Leiter International Wealth und Global Head of Financial Institutions bei Morgan Stanley Investment Management.