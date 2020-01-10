Performance Die besten ausgewogenen europäischen Mischfonds

Fonds-Crashtest

DAS INVESTMENT kürt gemeinsam mit der Münchner Analysegesellschaft FWW Fundservices GmbH in jeder Ausgabe die besten Angebote einer Anlagekategorie (Aktien Global, Aktien Europa, Hochzinsanleihen etc.). Dabei berücksichtigt die Redaktion nur Fonds, die mindestens fünf Jahre alt sind und mindestens 10 Millionen Euro Volumen auf die Waage bringen. Punkten können die Testteilnehmer in drei Bereichen: Performance, Stressverhalten, Aktives Management. Die dort erzielten Ergebnisse fließen im Verhältnis 40/30/30 in das Endergebnis ein. Mehr Infos zum Testverfahren.

Gesamtbewertung Performance Stresstest Aktives Management

Rang Fondsname ISIN Punkte Performance Performance 1 Jahr Punkte Performance 1 Jahr Performance 3 Jahre Punkte Performance 3 Jahre Performance 5 Jahre Punkte Performance 5 Jahre Punkte Outperformance 1. Condor Balance-Universal LU0112268841 30 11,49 4 13,88 5 31,28 5 16 2. W&W Europa-Fonds DE0009780486 24 8,51 3 11,10 3 21,08 4 14 3. Generali Komfort Strategie 50 LU0414380708 23 11,61 4 13,01 4 20,55 4 11 4. Fidelity Funds - European Multi Asset Inc. Fd A (EUR) LU0052588471 22 9,66 4 9,58 2 21,79 5 11 5. HannoverscheMediumInvest DE0005317325 21 11,92 5 14,23 5 19,92 3 8 6. Starmix Ausgewogen AT0000711585 19 6,39 0 11,99 3 22,62 5 11 7. AktivBalance DE000A0JEK23 19 12,66 5 13,43 5 15,82 1 8 8. UBS (D) Euro Aktiv - Balance DE000A0M6TT7 19 9,51 3 11,82 3 21,26 4 9 9. Fondra DE0008471004 17 7,41 1 7,41 0 17,77 2 14 10. DWS Balance DE0008474198 17 7,23 1 9,13 2 17,28 2 12 11. Candriam Sustainable Medium C BE0159411405 17 8,49 2 8,09 1 17,98 2 12 12. CTV-Strategiefonds HAIG Ausgewogen LU0247024648 16 5,98 0 12,92 4 19,30 3 9 13. Monega BestInvest Europa -A- DE0007560781 15 12,22 5 13,10 4 8,65 0 6 14. DekaFutur-Wachstum DE0005896823 15 9,47 3 10,56 2 16,97 1 9 15. Generali Komfort Balance LU0100842029 12 6,97 1 7,68 1 13,98 1 9 16. Edmond de Rothschild Income Europe LU0992632538 11 3,10 0 7,42 0 19,94 3 8 17. Berenberg 1590 Total Return Strategie A DE000A1C0UM4 11 7,43 2 7,67 0 10,04 0 9 18. Quant Strategie - DAX MinVar Flex Protection A LU0994796802 9 -3,53 0 -5,26 0 9,14 0 9 19. Naspa-Fonds Ausschüttung Plus DE0008480807 8 7,54 2 5,66 0 10,06 0 6 20. MEAG EuroBalance A DE0009757450 7 5,26 0 8,61 1 13,41 0 6 21. Moventum Plus Aktiv - Ausgewogenes Portfolio Europa B LU0326454708 6 5,58 0 3,95 0 10,39 0 6 22. AMUNDI DISCOUNT BALANCED - A (D) DE0007012700 6 -0,04 0 -2,68 0 6,80 0 6 23. Deka-Nachhaltigkeit Balance CF LU0703711118 6 4,80 0 4,25 0 9,22 0 6 24. ECHIQUIER ARTY FR0010611293 3 4,44 0 4,01 0 11,63 0 3 25. Echiquier ARTY Fund A (EUR) LU0969069607 3 4,36 0 3,91 0 11,45 0 3 26. Alpine Fund Euro Balance A EUR MT7000016952 3 -5,69 0 0,11 0 -0,04 0 3 27. EuroSwitch Balanced Portfolio R LU0337536675 3 4,44 0 3,86 0 8,91 0 3 28. SGKB (Lux) Fund - Danube Tiger B LU0161742381 0 4,33 0 -1,11 0 -2,69 0 0 29. Haspa PB Strategie Wachstum LU0324035731 0 6,29 0 4,40 0 6,94 0 0

Sortierkriterium: Punkte Gesamt, Quelle: Testverfahren DAS INVESTMENT, Berechnung und Daten: FWW Fundservices GmbH (Stichtag: 29. Oktober 2019), Wertentwicklung auf Euro-Basis.