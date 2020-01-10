Performance Die besten ausgewogenen europäischen Mischfonds
Fonds-Crashtest
Gesamtbewertung Performance Stresstest Aktives Management
|Rang
|Fondsname
|ISIN
|Punkte Performance
|Performance 1 Jahr
|Punkte Performance 1 Jahr
|Performance 3 Jahre
|Punkte Performance 3 Jahre
|Performance 5 Jahre
|Punkte Performance 5 Jahre
|Punkte Outperformance
|1.
|Condor Balance-Universal
|LU0112268841
|30
|11,49
|4
|13,88
|5
|31,28
|5
|16
|2.
|W&W Europa-Fonds
|DE0009780486
|24
|8,51
|3
|11,10
|3
|21,08
|4
|14
|3.
|Generali Komfort Strategie 50
|LU0414380708
|23
|11,61
|4
|13,01
|4
|20,55
|4
|11
|4.
|Fidelity Funds - European Multi Asset Inc. Fd A (EUR)
|LU0052588471
|22
|9,66
|4
|9,58
|2
|21,79
|5
|11
|5.
|HannoverscheMediumInvest
|DE0005317325
|21
|11,92
|5
|14,23
|5
|19,92
|3
|8
|6.
|Starmix Ausgewogen
|AT0000711585
|19
|6,39
|0
|11,99
|3
|22,62
|5
|11
|7.
|AktivBalance
|DE000A0JEK23
|19
|12,66
|5
|13,43
|5
|15,82
|1
|8
|8.
|UBS (D) Euro Aktiv - Balance
|DE000A0M6TT7
|19
|9,51
|3
|11,82
|3
|21,26
|4
|9
|9.
|Fondra
|DE0008471004
|17
|7,41
|1
|7,41
|0
|17,77
|2
|14
|10.
|DWS Balance
|DE0008474198
|17
|7,23
|1
|9,13
|2
|17,28
|2
|12
|11.
|Candriam Sustainable Medium C
|BE0159411405
|17
|8,49
|2
|8,09
|1
|17,98
|2
|12
|12.
|CTV-Strategiefonds HAIG Ausgewogen
|LU0247024648
|16
|5,98
|0
|12,92
|4
|19,30
|3
|9
|13.
|Monega BestInvest Europa -A-
|DE0007560781
|15
|12,22
|5
|13,10
|4
|8,65
|0
|6
|14.
|DekaFutur-Wachstum
|DE0005896823
|15
|9,47
|3
|10,56
|2
|16,97
|1
|9
|15.
|Generali Komfort Balance
|LU0100842029
|12
|6,97
|1
|7,68
|1
|13,98
|1
|9
|16.
|Edmond de Rothschild Income Europe
|LU0992632538
|11
|3,10
|0
|7,42
|0
|19,94
|3
|8
|17.
|Berenberg 1590 Total Return Strategie A
|DE000A1C0UM4
|11
|7,43
|2
|7,67
|0
|10,04
|0
|9
|18.
|Quant Strategie - DAX MinVar Flex Protection A
|LU0994796802
|9
|-3,53
|0
|-5,26
|0
|9,14
|0
|9
|19.
|Naspa-Fonds Ausschüttung Plus
|DE0008480807
|8
|7,54
|2
|5,66
|0
|10,06
|0
|6
|20.
|MEAG EuroBalance A
|DE0009757450
|7
|5,26
|0
|8,61
|1
|13,41
|0
|6
|21.
|Moventum Plus Aktiv - Ausgewogenes Portfolio Europa B
|LU0326454708
|6
|5,58
|0
|3,95
|0
|10,39
|0
|6
|22.
|AMUNDI DISCOUNT BALANCED - A (D)
|DE0007012700
|6
|-0,04
|0
|-2,68
|0
|6,80
|0
|6
|23.
|Deka-Nachhaltigkeit Balance CF
|LU0703711118
|6
|4,80
|0
|4,25
|0
|9,22
|0
|6
|24.
|ECHIQUIER ARTY
|FR0010611293
|3
|4,44
|0
|4,01
|0
|11,63
|0
|3
|25.
|Echiquier ARTY Fund A (EUR)
|LU0969069607
|3
|4,36
|0
|3,91
|0
|11,45
|0
|3
|26.
|Alpine Fund Euro Balance A EUR
|MT7000016952
|3
|-5,69
|0
|0,11
|0
|-0,04
|0
|3
|27.
|EuroSwitch Balanced Portfolio R
|LU0337536675
|3
|4,44
|0
|3,86
|0
|8,91
|0
|3
|28.
|SGKB (Lux) Fund - Danube Tiger B
|LU0161742381
|0
|4,33
|0
|-1,11
|0
|-2,69
|0
|0
|29.
|Haspa PB Strategie Wachstum
|LU0324035731
|0
|6,29
|0
|4,40
|0
|6,94
|0
|0
Sortierkriterium: Punkte Gesamt, Quelle: Testverfahren DAS INVESTMENT, Berechnung und Daten: FWW Fundservices GmbH (Stichtag: 29. Oktober 2019), Wertentwicklung auf Euro-Basis.